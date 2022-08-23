Levant man crashes into several cars in Bangor, police say

Brent Clark
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Levant man was arrested Saturday after police say he crashed into several cars in Bangor.

Police say they received a call around 3:30 p.m. about an erratic driver on the corner of Main and State Streets.

By the time authorities caught up with him, they say the driver, 51-year-old Brent Clark, had hit five vehicles and was being restrained by witnesses on Broadway after trying to flee.

Police say Clark then became unresponsive due to an overdose.

Clark was treated at a local hospital and arrested.

He’s charged with OUI, reckless conduct, refusing to submit to arrest, failure to report property damage, and drug possession.

Police say two of the vehicles Clark hit were stopped in traffic, and the other three were parked.

Four of the cars had to be towed.

One of the drivers had minor injuries.

