Head-on crash in Sanford claims the life of a Wells mother

SANFORD, Maine (WMTW) - Car parts and leaking oil mark the spot where Annie Sinclair, 32, of Wells was killed in a head-on crash Sunday around 7:30 a.m. on Route 4 in Sanford.

Alexa Hall lives just across the street from the crash scene.

“I was in bed asleep with my two kids and then we just heard a bang,” Hall said.

They saw a Jeep flipped on its side and the victim’s car was so demolished it was almost unrecognizable.

“I heard her last second of life in that bang,” Hall said.Police officials said their dispatch center received multiple calls reporting an erratic driver behind the wheel of a Jeep in North Berwick headed to Sanford.”Officers scrambled to respond,” said Lt. Matthew Gagne of the Sanford Police Department. “They’re called ‘bolos’ - be on the lookout for - in terms of vehicle and when they started to respond, that’s when they heard of a crash,” Gagne said.

Police said Sinclair’s car was hit head-on at the corner of Route 4 and Channel Lane. Authorities said the driver of the Jeep, Cody Michaud, 32, of Sanford, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital. Police said Michaud was conscious and detectives were interviewing him. Authorities believe speed and alcohol may have been contributing factors. They said Michaud will likely face felony charges.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Sinclair who leaves behind two young daughters.

“My kids cross for the school bus. It just made me think at 7:30 in the morning is when I take my kid out to school,” Hall said.

Police said they appreciate when others on the road call in to report erratic driving.

“Any loss of life is tragic,” said Lt. Gagne. “We respond and get on scene as quickly as we can and sometimes it’s just too late,” he said.

The community and the people who witnessed the crash are now left grieve the loss of life.

“It’s just so sad. I feel so bad for the families and the little girls that don’t have a mother right now,” Hall said.

Police said both vehicles involved in the crash have been impounded and will undergo vehicle autopsies to learn more about what happened in this crash.

