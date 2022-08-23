Former Black Bear Andre Miller placed on N.Y. Giants’ season-ending injured reserve

By Ben Barr
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WABI) - The New York Giants placed Andre Miller on season-ending injured reserve to trim the roster to 80 players.

The move comes after Miller suffered a forearm injury in a training camp practice.

Miller had converted from wide receiver to tight end in training camp.

