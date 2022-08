ALLAGASH, Maine (WABI) - A fire in Aroostook County significantly damaged a home last night.

Take a look at this video of the fire in Allagash.

It happened around 9:30 on Dickie Road.

Officials say nobody was home at the time, and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

