Cloudy With Fog & Drizzle Overnight.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The low that brought rain overnight and early this morning continues to lift into New Brunswick. Clouds continue to linger over parts of central & eastern Maine with some clearing towards the west. This clearing has resulted in warmer temperatures and increased instability to fuel the potential for showers & storms as an upper-level disturbance moves in from the west. These storms will be weak and will fizzle out as they move into western & northern Maine. The Bangor area and Downeast should remain dry this evening but expect plenty of clouds, fog & drizzle overnight. Lows will range from the upper 50s to the low 60s.

Areas of fog & clouds expected to start off Wednesday. As the day progresses, clouds will break up partially and there will be areas of sunshine. Highs are expected to stay mostly in the 70s. By the afternoon, there will be the chance for scattered showers that will develop over the north and push towards the coast. More clouds & fog expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Brighter conditions are anticipated for Thursday. This will allow temperatures to warm into the upper 70s to mid 80s. This combined with the humidity and a passing cold front will produce the chance for afternoon showers & storms.

By Friday, an area of low pressure will move into the region with an associated cold front. This will bring more clouds, cooler temperatures, and the chance for showers & storms. Friday will be our next best chance for any widespread rainfall. Behind the front, a less humid airmass will move in for the weekend. Highs on Friday will be in the 70s and low 80s.

With daily chances for rain through Friday, forecast rainfall totals will be highest over northern and western communities. Some spots could see up to an inch. Closer to Bangor and Downeast, rainfall totals will be much lighter and will average less than a quarter of an inch.

High pressure will move in for Saturday and Sunday. A very seasonable weekend with highs in the 70s and 80s should be expected with mostly sunny skies. Dry conditions stick around into Monday, but the humidity will return, and temperatures will be slightly warmer.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with the chance for showers & isolated storms over the west & north. The rest of the region will have clouds, fog & drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s with a light and variable wind.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers during the afternoon. Highs in the 70s and still humid. Westerly wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers & storms as a cold front passes during the afternoon. Still humid with highs in the 70s and mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. Chance for showers. Highs in the 70s and low 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies & less humid. Highs in the 70s & 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with seasonable highs in the 70s & 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and the humidity returns. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.