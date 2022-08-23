Bangor Police issue Silver Alert for missing Presque Isle man
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 55-year-old Presque Isle man.
Joseph Dalessandrids was last seen leaving Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center on foot before 3:00 Monday.
State Police say he had been hospitalized for a month with a traumatic brain injury after a crash.
They described Dalessandrids as 5′10″, 175 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes, last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt, blue jeans and black belt and sneakers.
Anyone with information or who sees Dalessandrids should call 911 or Bangor Police at 207-947-7382.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.