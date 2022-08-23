Bangor more than doubles homebuyer’s assistance funding

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor is more than doubling its assistance for eligible homebuyers.

Anyone that meets Housing and Urban Development’s low-to-moderate income threshold is now eligible for $10,000 in down payment assistance and another $10,000 in closing cost assistance.

The previous limits were $5,000 and $3,000.

The City says it took this measure due to the increase in housing cost and demand.

The program income limits can be found below:

These are the limits for Bangor's homebuyer's assistance. (WABI)

