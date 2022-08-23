Bangor more than doubles homebuyer’s assistance funding
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor is more than doubling its assistance for eligible homebuyers.
Anyone that meets Housing and Urban Development’s low-to-moderate income threshold is now eligible for $10,000 in down payment assistance and another $10,000 in closing cost assistance.
The previous limits were $5,000 and $3,000.
The City says it took this measure due to the increase in housing cost and demand.
The program income limits can be found below:
