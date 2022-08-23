Bangor considers dropping mask mandate during high community COVID levels

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor may be moving closer to eliminating its mask mandate when community levels of COVID-19 are high.

City Council discussed changing the requirement to a recommendation.

In a memo sent before the meeting, Assistant City Manager Courtney O’Donnell indicated this is a consideration now as all age groups have access to vaccines and healthcare providers are no longer overwhelmed

Not every councilor was on board with deviating from the CDC guidelines, which say to wear a mask during high community levels.

”I’m not sure of the sentence, ‘We believe mandating masking may have consequences that outweigh the benefits.’ I’m not sure what those consequences are,” says Bangor City Councilor, Jonathan Sprague.

Bangor City Councilor, Gretchen Schaefer also says, “I would also ask that we be extremely open to hearing from our local health care facilities. If they’re struggling, if they come to us, that we are open to doing it for the good of the community.”

There was no vote after the discussion, and councilors noted that the City can also revisit this if things change drastically.

Penobscot County is in a “low’ community level right now.

