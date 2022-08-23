Bangor approves 16-foot canoe sculpture along Penobscot riverbank
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor will be receiving a new piece of original art along the banks of the Penobscot River.
City Council accepted a $10,000 donation for the installation, awarded to Steven Francis Hooke.
Hooke’s design is a 16-foot Wabanaki-style canoe to be welded to the Davis Brook tank stack.
The City had called for a design which honors the river and its cultural, environmental and historical significance.
Hooke, a member of the Mik’maq tribe, wrote that the piece represents human communion with the river over its past, present and future.
The pitch includes a seven-week timeline.
