Bangor approves 16-foot canoe sculpture along Penobscot riverbank

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor will be receiving a new piece of original art along the banks of the Penobscot River.

City Council accepted a $10,000 donation for the installation, awarded to Steven Francis Hooke.

Hooke’s design is a 16-foot Wabanaki-style canoe to be welded to the Davis Brook tank stack.

The City had called for a design which honors the river and its cultural, environmental and historical significance.

Hooke, a member of the Mik’maq tribe, wrote that the piece represents human communion with the river over its past, present and future.

The pitch includes a seven-week timeline.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.