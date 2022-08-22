Woodlawn Museum offering free tours to Hancock County residents

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Hancock County residents are invited to wrap up their summer with a free tour of the Woodlawn Museum this weekend.

Tours run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Hancock County residents just need proof of residency, and can enjoy either a guided or limited self-directed audio tour.

Museum officials say the free tours are a show of gratitude to locals as Woodlawn has eased back into business after the pandemic closure.

”This is a kind of gem that I want folks to be reminded of. It’s a beautiful place to be, and they are absolutely welcome to be here. So this is my way of saying, ‘thank you,’ and ‘don’t forget us,’” said Kathy Young, executive director.

Woodlawn will also have a scavenger hunt for the kids on all three days of the free tours.

To reserve a time to take the tour, call the Woodlawn Museum at 667-8671.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.