One dead after car crash in Blue Hill

BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - A 26-year-old man died over the weekend in an accident on Pleasant Street in Blue Hill on Saturday night.

The Hancock Sheriff’s Department says just after 8:15pm, Carson Crocker of Blue Hill was driving a pickup truck and hit a tree after failing to negotiate a left-hand turn.

They say he was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene of the crash.

The cause has not been determined but the sheriff’s department says speed and alcohol were likely factors.

