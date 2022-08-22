One dead after car crash in Blue Hill

Police Lights MGN
Police Lights MGN(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - A 26-year-old man died over the weekend in an accident on Pleasant Street in Blue Hill on Saturday night.

The Hancock Sheriff’s Department says just after 8:15pm, Carson Crocker of Blue Hill was driving a pickup truck and hit a tree after failing to negotiate a left-hand turn.

They say he was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene of the crash.

The cause has not been determined but the sheriff’s department says speed and alcohol were likely factors.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Monkeypox virus
Doctor explains Monkeypox transmission and symptoms
93 Long Pond Road, Jackman, ME
Jackman road reopens after culvert failure

Latest News

The man’s identity remains unknown.
Man’s body recovered from Androscoggin River in Lewiston
Fore!
Golfers hit the green in Hermon for Camp Capella Tournament
Runner Lils Lafayette celebrates towards the finish line
Champion the Cure Challenge raises spirits and funds
Dakin Pool open to the public
Dakin Pool helps people Beat the Heat