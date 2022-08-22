New Hampshire hiker dies after falling near waterfall

Hiker
Hiker(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(AP) - A hiker was killed Saturday when he slipped while going down a mountain in New Hampshire and fell to the bottom of a waterfall, authorities said.

The hiker, who has not been identified, rode up Cannon Mountain in a tram with two others and the group was planning on walking around the summit before heading back down on the tram, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.

They changed their minds at the top and decided to to hike down instead, authorities said. They weren’t following a hiking trail and one of the hikers slipped when they got to an area that was rocky, wet and steep, officials said.

The hiker fell off the edge and was found dead by first responders at the bottom of the waterfall, officials said. He was taken to a funeral home in Littleton.

