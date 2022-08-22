Mostly Cloudy & Mainly Dry Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Lots of clouds expected for our Monday. The bulk of the day will be dry with shower chances increasing later this afternoon and evening especially for areas closer to the coast and to the south of Bangor. A southerly breeze will usher a more humid air mass into the region with dew points ranging from the upper 50s to mid-60s during the day. Temperatures will top off in the 70s to low 80s today, coolest along the coast with the wind off the water. Low pressure is forecast to develop to our south later today then move northward through the Gulf of Maine tonight. This will spread rain from south to north across the state this evening through the overnight hours. Rainfall could be heavy at times. The rain will taper to scattered showers from south to north as the night progresses. The bulk of the rain will push into New Brunswick by daybreak Tuesday. Lows tonight will drop to the low to mid-60s.

It looks like we will continue to see plenty of clouds Tuesday. Lingering showers from the overnight rainfall will exit during the early to mid-morning hours followed by mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the day. Upper level energy approaching the region could trigger a shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon. High on Tuesday will be in the low to mid-70s for most spots. Wednesday looks a bit warmer. We’ll see high temperatures in the 70s to near 80°. With a warm and humid air mass in place, a few showers and thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. A cold front will move into the state Thursday giving us another chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. It’ll be warm and humid Thursday with high temperatures in the mid-70s to low 80s. It looks like the front will be a slow mover although there is some uncertainty amongst the data as to how quickly the front moves through the state. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible Thursday afternoon and evening. Depending on the speed of the front, shower and thunderstorm chances could linger into Friday too. Either way, high pressure will build in for the weekend giving us another good looking, summer weekend.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Showers will be possible later this afternoon for areas closer to the coast and to the south of Bangor. Highs will range from 72°-82°, coolest along the coast. South/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Rain could be heavy at times. Lows in the 60s. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and humid. Showers likely during the morning, especially north and east of Bangor then a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm possible during the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers and thunderstorms possible, mainly during the afternoon. Humid. Highs in the 70s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Humid. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

