Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Overnight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure moving out of southern New England this evening will bring us a chance for rain overnight. Some of the rain will be heavy at times with the heaviest rain expected along the coast. Some locations could see rainfall totals ranging from less than a quarter inch for the mountains. Closer to the coast, totals will range from 0.50″ to 1.25″. Showers will linger into early Tuesday morning across far eastern communities before exiting the region. Lows tonight will range from the upper 50s to the mid 60s.

Conditions will dry up during Tuesday morning and clouds will remain dense across the region. Highs will stay mostly in the 70s and dew points will climb into the mid to upper 60s giving a humid feel. An upper-level disturbance will cross the region during the afternoon. This will bring a chance for a shower and even some thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon over western & northern areas.

The humidity will stick around into Wednesday with highs that will be slightly warmer in the upper 70s to low 80s. Expect a mixture of sun & clouds with the threat of isolated afternoon showers & storms.

Thursday will be another warm & humid day. Highs in the 70s and low 80s. Some periods of sunshine will be possible and the chance does exist for a showers or thunderstorm.

A cold front will cross the state of Friday. This will bring the chance for widespread showers & storms and will also help to lower the humidity. Highs will be in the 70s & 80s. Once these showers clear, much drier conditions will be favored for the weekend. Weekly rainfall totals from Monday night through Friday will average around 0.50″ for most with higher totals over an inch expected along south & east of I-95.

Heaviest rainfall will be tonight where some locations along the coast could see over an inch of rain. Daily chances for showers through the rest of the week. Rainfall totals by Friday will average at least 0.50". (WABI)

High pressure will move in for Saturday and Sunday. A very seasonable weekend with highs in the 70s and 80s should be expected with mostly sunny skies.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with increasing chances of rain. Some of which will be heavy at times. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light & variable wind.

TUESDAY: Overcast skies with showers in the morning. Afternoon chance for storms over the west. Highs in the 70s and humid with an easterly wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers. Highs in the 70s and low 80s. Still humid.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers & storms as a cold front passes. Still humid with highs in the 70s and 80s.

FRIDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. Chance for showers. Highs in the 70s and low 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies & less humid. Highs in the 70s & 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with seasonable highs in the 70s & 80s.

