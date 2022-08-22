Man’s body recovered from Androscoggin River in Lewiston

The man’s identity remains unknown.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - Lewiston Police said a man’s body was recovered from the Androscoggin River Saturday.

Police responded to an area above the Great Falls for a report of a body floating in the water around 5 p.m. Saturday.

The man’s identity remains unknown, according to Lt. Derrick St. Laurent.

St. Laurent said area law enforcement agencies are reviewing missing persons reports in an effort to identify the man.

It was not immediately clear how long the man had been in the water.

The state medical examiner’s office is expected to perform an autopsy this week.

