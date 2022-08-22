Golfers hit the green in Hermon for Camp Capella Tournament

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - It was a beautiful day to get out on the golf course to help children and adults make lifelong memories on the water.

We were there for this year’s Camp Capella golf tournament in Hermon.

To get campers here, community members have been playing here at Hermon Meadow Golf Club to support Camp Capella for nearly a decade.

“This is our eighth annual golf tournament which is one of our major fundraisers to support the kids and adults who attend the camp down the Phillips Lake,” Camp Capella treasurer Cale Burger said.

“It’s a really positive feeling out there. And, as somebody that’s not a Mainer myself, it’s wonderful to just see everybody in the community come together for such a wonderful cause,” Camp Capella golfer Marissa Espinosa said.

Marissa Espinosa moved here recently from Kentucky as a member of the US Navy on active duty here in Maine, she says this is a win win.

“Whether you have a child that’s impacted or not just coming together and as a community to help the children,” Espinosa said.

“The support that we received from the community enables us to send people to the camp at no fee if they can’t afford it. So, without, without these folks and these type of things, you know, camp wouldn’t be enjoyed by as many people as it is,” Burger said.

“It’s really exciting because they said this morning they absolutely maxed out, raising an extreme amount of funds to help children,” Espinosa said.

“The tournament grows in golfers year after year. I think folks really have the mission at heart when they sign up for it,” Burger said.

“Everybody, I think, out on the course is winning today. Whether it’s your best game or your worst game, you’re having a good time and you’re supporting a great cause and that’s what matters,” Espinosa said.

