Field hockey referees needed as season draws near

Opening day is Wed. Aug. 31
By Ben Barr
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Field Hockey Umpires Association is hard at work recruiting more officials to the sport as opening day comes closer on Aug. 31.

Wayne Prescott is a part of the organization hoping to show the great community that prospective new officials can join.

He explained that learning the game is understood as new arrivals get used to confidently seeing the game through the umpire’s perspective.

“I will say from all the other sports that I officiate, there’s no more rules in field hockey. They’re just different, that’s all. Coaches are understanding because they know the dire straits that field hockey umpiring is in. They have a tolerance to help coach young umpires as well when they may miss a play or rule,” said Wayne Prescott, recruiter, MFHUA.

Prescott added that another obstacle the association has seen is the early-afternoon start times of field hockey games.

He said that the newest umpires can gain experience with middle school games.

