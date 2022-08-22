Clinic’s failure to note child abuse leads to $8M settlement

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - The federal government has agreed to pay $8 million to settle a claim that a federally funded clinic failed to alert a mother or authorities of signs of abuse on a 6-month-old boy.

Alexandria Orduna, of Brewer, contended medical professionals failed to recognize or report signs of abuse inflicted on her son by a man who was living with her in 2019.

The attorney for the mother on Monday filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit after the settlement was executed last month.

The man accused of causing the injuries was sentenced to four years in prison.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.