Clinic’s failure to note child abuse leads to $8M settlement

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (AP) - The federal government has agreed to pay $8 million to settle a claim that a federally funded clinic failed to alert a mother or authorities of signs of abuse on a 6-month-old boy.

Alexandria Orduna, of Brewer, contended medical professionals failed to recognize or report signs of abuse inflicted on her son by a man who was living with her in 2019.

The attorney for the mother on Monday filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit after the settlement was executed last month.

The man accused of causing the injuries was sentenced to four years in prison.

