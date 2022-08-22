Champion the Cure Challenge raises spirits and funds

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The warmth of the day matched the radiant energy at the Champion the Cure Challenge in Brewer as money pours in to reach a million-dollar goal.

Starting at the Lafayette Family Cancer Institute runners and walkers departed for a 1k, 5k or 10k.

Part of the funds being raised were to buy a pair of linear accelerators used for radiation treatment with one already ordered.

While there were certainly a few hills for those taking part in the race they were met with a mountain of support.

“It felt so good to accomplish that and it’s like, be like I just did that like I was just really proud of myself and it just it felt so good to have people like cheer me on I’m doing that,” said Lils Lafayette who crossed the finish line with a sense of joy and exuberance.

Whether they decided to run or walk these race goers sought to provide hope to families in need and to celebrate the lives of loved ones.

“It’s really an opportunity to celebrate that and to continue to support it and continue to support our cancer survivors as they continue advancing in life and thriving in life after cancer,” said Associate Vice President of Oncology Service Line at Northern Light Donna Boehm.

And the celebrations were certainly on as both volunteers and race goers danced and cheered alongside one another.

