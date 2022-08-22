Bangor educator wins national award, cruise vacation

14th Street School sign
By Tom Krosnowski
Aug. 22, 2022
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One Bangor School Department educator will soon be saying “Bon Voyage,” but don’t worry - it’s all part of her gift.

Kristy Dube is a math coach at the Downeast School.

Last week, she found out she was named a Giving Joy Top 100 Educator, sponsored by Norwegian Cruise Line.

Dube was nominated by a coworker in a process that included written and video testimonials from her friends and associates.

The responses left Dube overwhelmed.

“The impact of a teacher can be so huge,” Dube said. “When you’re caught up in your day-to-day activities of teaching, you don’t realize how much you’re shaping the world,” said Dube.

“They wanted a nominee to have an impact on their students and the community,” coworker Lisa Collins said. “Her name instantly came to mind.”

The voyage departs from Galveston, Texas in October.

While on board, Norwegian will announce the three winners of $10,000, $15,000 and $25,000 grand prizes for their schools.

