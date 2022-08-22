Authorities seeking public’s help following reported child assault in Levant

White vehicle seen at levant school playground
White vehicle seen at levant school playground(Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - Police need your help after it was reported a woman assaulted one of three kids playing on the playground at the elementary school in Levant.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says the assault happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

They say the white car seen in this picture was occupied by two adults.

We’re told video resources are being reviewed to help develop further leads.

If you recognize this vehicle or have any information about the incident, call the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office at 947-4585.

