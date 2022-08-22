Advanced cervical cancer on the rise, study says

Women who develop this cancer face long odds for survival.
Women who develop this cancer face long odds for survival.
(CNN) - Women in the United States are facing an increased threat of advanced-stage cervical cancer.

According to a study in the International Journal of Gynecological Cancer, stage 4 cases rose at a yearly rate of 1.3% from 2001 to 2018.

During that same time frame, the rate of early-stage cervical cancer dropped.

The research says the biggest spike was for white women at nearly 2%.

There are limited options to treat this condition, and those who contract it have less than a 20% chance of surviving longer than five years.

