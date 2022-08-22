4th Annual Adam MacDonald Memorial MDA Open to be held August 27th

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Pine Hill Golf Course in Orrington is set to host the 2022 Adam MacDonald Memorial MDA Open.

The event begins Saturday morning at 8:30 and raises money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association of Northern New England.

The tournament honors Adam MacDonald of Presque Isle, a familiar face over the years on the MDA Telethon who passed away from complications of muscular dystrophy last year.

Registration comes with four greens fees, two carts, and lunch provided by Chick-fil-A.

This is the fourth annual tournament hosted by Bangor Professional Firefighters.

“This tournament is a best ball tournament. You do not have to be a good golfer to come out and have fun. At the end of the day, this is to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association and have a good day,” said Jared Bowden the MDA Fundraising Coordinator with the Bangor Professional Firefighters.

Same day registration starts at 7:30 and will be available until the open reaches capacity.

You can learn more about the event as well as how to register here.

