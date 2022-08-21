Warm and a bit muggy today.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Today will be mostly sunny; winds will be out of the south at around 5-10 mph. High temperatures reach the upper 70′s and mid to upper 80′s. overnight lows drop into the lower 60′s. Clouds and some isolated rain showers begin to move into northwestern Somerset and Piscataquis counties late this afternoon and into the evening hours.

Monday, mostly cloudy with rain showers moving in from the coast Monday night as a weak low pressure tracks up the Maine coastline. Winds will be out of SE at around 5-10 mph, becoming NE overnight. Highs reach the mid 70′s to lower 80′s, overnight lows drop to the upper 50′s lower 60′s. Tuesday, mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. High temperatures reach the lower 70′s to upper 70′s, overnight lows drop to the lower 60′s. Wednesday, isolated showers in the morning, high temperatures reach the mid 70′s to lower 80′s. Overnight lows drop to the lower 60′s. Thursday, isolated showers in northern Maine, highs reach the mid 70′s to mid 80′s. Overnight lows drop to the upper 50′s to lower 60′s. Friday, mix of sun and clouds, with high reach the mid 70′s to mid 80′s and overnight low dropping into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies, high temperatures reach between 79-86. Overnight lows drop to 60-65.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with widespread rain showers overnight. High temperatures reach 75-80, overnight lows drop to 58-63.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with isolated rain showers. High temperatures reach between 70-79, overnight lows drop to the lower 60′s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy AM, isolated showers in the morning, high temperatures reach the mid 70′s to lower 80′s. Overnight lows drop to the lower 60′s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and isolated showers north, highs reach the mid 70′s to mid 80′s. Lows drop into the upper 50′s lower 60′s.

FRIDAY: Mix of sun and clouds highs reach the mid 70′s to mid 80′s, overnight lows drop down into the upper 50′s lower 60′s.

