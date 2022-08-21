Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations drop slightly Sunday

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maine fell somewhat Sunday.

The Maine CDC says 135 people are hospitalized with the virus, that’s a decrease of seven from Saturday.

20 people are in critical care, up one from Saturday.

Four people are on ventilators.

On Saturday morning, the Maine CDC reported 200 new COVID-19 cases.

There have been 280,403 cases since the pandemic began.

The Maine CDC does not conduct case investigations on the weekends.

The next update is expected Monday.

