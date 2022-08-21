Dakin Pool helps people Beat the Heat

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - What sounds better than taking a dip in the pool on a hot summer day?

Dakin Pool in Bangor hosted an afternoon session for the public Sunday.

This comes after Bangor’s Beth Pancoe Aquatic Center closed due to staff shortage.

The city does have enough lifeguards to operate Dakin Pool.

So, all is not lost.

Having the pool open gives families a chance to cool off from the heat.

“First, it was a nice chill but that’s exactly what I was looking for on a hot day today,” Kyle Smith, from Green. “So, really enjoyed it. If you haven’t been to a public pool, get your kids out there. It’s a unique experience. Everybody’s out here having a good time.”

Dakin will be open for afternoon and night sessions next week.

