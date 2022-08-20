Veazie 5k honors legacy of late Bangor City Councilor Sarah Dubay

VEAZIE, Maine (WABI) - A group of runners set their marks early Saturday morning for a 5k in Veazie.

It was in honor of Sarah Dubay, a Bangor City Councilor who passed away nine months ago at the age of 46.

Funds from the race are going towards recovery groups in the area.

Sarah is remembered by friends for her leadership, compassion and supportive nature.

“She would be one of the biggest cheerleaders. She would be here at the finish line yelling and screaming for people as they come across the line because she was a cheerleader. That’s how she worked that was her life,” said race organizer and friend of Sarah, Mark Leonard.

Organizers are planning to continue the race in Sarah’s honor for years to come.

