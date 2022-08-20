Sunny and Hot Weekend.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Today will feature more sunshine and warmth, with mostly sunny skies and winds out of the SE at around 5 -10mph. High temperatures reach the upper 70′s to upper 80′s, could maybe reach 90 in some spots. Fortunately, dew points stay relatively low so humidity shouldn’t be too much of a factor. Overnight lows drop into the upper 50′s to lower 60′s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny; winds will be out of the south at around 5-10 mph. High temperatures reach the upper 70′s and upper 80′s, overnight lows drop into the lower 60′s. Clouds and some isolated rain showers begin to move into western Maine late Sunday afternoon into the evening hours. Monday, mostly cloudy with scattered showers in western and southern Maine, highs reach the mid 70′s to upper 70′s, overnight lows drop to the upper 50′s lower 60′s. Tuesday, mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. High temperatures reach the lower 70′s to upper 70′s, overnight lows drop to the lower 60′s. Wednesday, isolated showers in the morning, high temperatures reach the mid 70′s to lower 80′s. Overnight lows drop to the lower 60′s. Thursday, isolated showers in northern Maine, highs reach the mid 70′s to mid 80′s. Overnight lows drop to the upper 50′s to lower 60′s

SATURDAY: mostly sunny skies with winds out of the SE at around 5-10 mph. High temperatures reach 76-89 overnight lows drop to 58-64.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies, high temperatures reach between 78-86. Overnight lows drop to 60-65.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain showers, mainly for the coastline up to I95. High temperatures reach 75-80, overnight lows drop to 58-63.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with isolated rain showers. High temperatures reach between 70-79, overnight lows drop to the lower 60′s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy AM, isolated showers in the morning, high temperatures reach the mid 70′s to lower 80′s. Overnight lows drop to the lower 60′s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and isolated showers north, highs reach the mid 70′s to mid 80′s. Lows drop into the upper 50′s lower 60′s.

