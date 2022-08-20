Presque Isle man found guilty of 2019 double murder

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - The Presque Isle man accused of murdering two men in Castle Hill three years ago has been found guilty.

Bobby Nightingale’s defense did not call any witnesses or present new evidence Friday.

In closing arguments, his attorney suggested the absence of evidence presented reasonable doubt.

The State used its closing argument to remind the jury that the bullets and casings found at the scene match the gun found on Nightingale.

The jury deliberated for about two and half hours before reaching the guilty verdict.

“We think it’s a great day for the community to have a violent criminal like Bobby Nightingale taken off the streets,” said Assistant Attorney General Megan Elam.

Alice Curtis, the mother of Allen Curtis, one of the victims, shared an emotional reaction.

“Justice, it’s great,” Alice Curtis said. “He was a wonderful boy, he was our baby. He was a lot of help to us, he helped me, he helped his father. He’d help anybody.”

Nightingale faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

