Judge dismisses lawsuit filed against Gov. Mills, hospitals over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against Gov. Janet Mills and several Maine hospitals over...
A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against Gov. Janet Mills and several Maine hospitals over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.(WHSV)
By WMTW
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 3:06 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) - A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against Gov. Janet Mills and several Maine hospitals over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

In a ruling issued Thursday, Judge Jon Levy granted the motion submitted by Mills and the hospitals.

Liberty Counsel, which represented the seven health care workers, said it will appeal Levy’s decision to the First Circuit Court of Appeals.

The original complaint, filed in August 2021, simply identified the workers as Jane and John Does. They claimed the mandate violated their religious beliefs.

The filing read, in part “If Plaintiffs do not comply with the vaccine mandate, they will be terminated and deprived of their ability to feed their families. No American should be faced with this unconscionable choice, especially the health care heroes who have served us admirably for the entire duration of COVID-19.”

In July, a judge ordered that the group release their identities or else the lawsuit would not move forward.

The amended lawsuit identified the workers as: Jennifer Barbalias, Natalie Salavarria and Adam Jones who used to work for Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center; Debra Chalmers and Garth Berenyi, who worked for Genesis Healthcare; Alicia Lowe, who worked for MaineHealth; and Nicole Giroux, who worked for MaineGeneral Healthcare. All were fired from their jobs when they refused to be vaccinated by the state deadline.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Police are also looking for information regarding a vehicle taken from the home Monday afternoon
UPDATE: 14-year-old Mt. Vernon homicide victim identified
Gavel
15-year-old accused of killing girl found in Mt. Vernon home identified

Latest News

Union Street Complex
Wayne’s Wiffle for a Wish to return to Bangor
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC
287 newly recorded coronavirus cases
MaineHealth, Anthem reach agreement
Maine Medical Center, Anthem Healthcare reach agreement
The Kalmar Nyckel arrived at the New London City Pier on Aug. 17.
VIDEO: The Kalmar Nyckel, the Tall Ship of Delaware, prepares to dock in New London