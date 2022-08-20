Judge dismisses lawsuit filed against Gov. Mills, hospitals over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Maine (WABI) - A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against Gov. Janet Mills and several Maine hospitals over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

In a ruling issued Thursday, Judge Jon Levy granted the motion submitted by Mills and the hospitals.

Liberty Counsel, which represented the seven health care workers, said it will appeal Levy’s decision to the First Circuit Court of Appeals.

The original complaint, filed in August 2021, simply identified the workers as Jane and John Does. They claimed the mandate violated their religious beliefs.

The filing read, in part “If Plaintiffs do not comply with the vaccine mandate, they will be terminated and deprived of their ability to feed their families. No American should be faced with this unconscionable choice, especially the health care heroes who have served us admirably for the entire duration of COVID-19.”

In July, a judge ordered that the group release their identities or else the lawsuit would not move forward.

The amended lawsuit identified the workers as: Jennifer Barbalias, Natalie Salavarria and Adam Jones who used to work for Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center; Debra Chalmers and Garth Berenyi, who worked for Genesis Healthcare; Alicia Lowe, who worked for MaineHealth; and Nicole Giroux, who worked for MaineGeneral Healthcare. All were fired from their jobs when they refused to be vaccinated by the state deadline.

