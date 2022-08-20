Grand Slam of a day for Wayne’s Wiffle for a Wish

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Teams from all over the East Coast made their way to Bangor for 14th installment of a tournament that helps make wishes come true.

Such was the case for Alexa Jarvis who was able to have her wish granted in 2013 thanks to the tournament.

“I wished to take my grandfather who really wanted to go to the MLB All Star game. So I wished to take him there and we went, and we were there for a week and we got to do all of the All-Star like activities like the Home Run Derby, the actual game, like famous people game,” Jarvis said.

And now she, like many others, is lending a helping hand.

“We see a lot of that. We see a lot of people that come back and are part of it or have been part of it and then ended up getting a make a wish. It’s the communities the family everybody’s in it. To see her come back is amazing,” said tournament founder Wayne Harvey.

Just because the day is for charity doesn’t mean these players won’t give it their all.

“I’m too old, but I still want to dive for balls, run to first base and slide into home plate,” said Charlie Hamel.

“This is a gentleman’s game. It’s fun. We’re here for good cause wins or losses. So they don’t matter raw competitive a little bit but it’s about the end result that’s that’s granting some wishes to some kids that need it,” said Dave Hamel of Dedham.

Of course, the day is lots of fun too.

“Who wouldn’t love to spend a nice, beautiful Saturday playing wiffleball with your buddies? To be able to come out, enjoy the nice weather and know you’re giving back to good cause. It’s what it’s all about,” said Seth Freudenberger of Bangor.

There's still time to make a donation if you'd like.

