Fallen Soldier Ride raises funds for Veterans Home

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine Veterans riding together for a worthy cause.

The Bangor Chapter of the Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association hosted its 13th fallen soldier ride Saturday.

Starting at the Bangor VFW, the riders traveled along back roads to a campground in Eddington to enjoy lunch and live music.

Saturday’s ride helps raise money towards the Bangor Veterans Home with its Christmas program.

“There’s always a need for veterans and stuff like that,” John Storen, Combat Vet Motorcycle Association said. “They actually depend on it each year for the Christmas program. We’re just thankful to be able to help.”

If you missed the event and want to donate, visit the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Maine 17-1 Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Monkeypox virus
Doctor explains Monkeypox transmission and symptoms
Police are also looking for information regarding a vehicle taken from the home Monday afternoon
UPDATE: 14-year-old Mt. Vernon homicide victim identified

Latest News

Say Cheese!
Champion the Cure Challenge Returns
Wiffle for a Wish
Grand Slam of a day for Wayne’s Wiffle for a Wish
Runners in Veazie 5k
Veazie 5k honors legacy of late Bangor City Councilor Sarah Dubay
Grand Slam of a day for Wayne's Wiffle for a Wish
Grand Slam of a day for Wayne's Wiffle for a Wish