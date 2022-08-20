Fallen Soldier Ride raises funds for Veterans Home

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine Veterans riding together for a worthy cause.

The Bangor Chapter of the Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association hosted its 13th fallen soldier ride Saturday.

Starting at the Bangor VFW, the riders traveled along back roads to a campground in Eddington to enjoy lunch and live music.

Saturday’s ride helps raise money towards the Bangor Veterans Home with its Christmas program.

“There’s always a need for veterans and stuff like that,” John Storen, Combat Vet Motorcycle Association said. “They actually depend on it each year for the Christmas program. We’re just thankful to be able to help.”

If you missed the event and want to donate, visit the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Maine 17-1 Facebook page.

