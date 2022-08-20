Champion the Cure Challenge Returns

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Cyclists and runners kicked off the 2022 Champion the Cure Challenge Saturday.

This marks the 13th year of the challenge at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Brewer.

All proceeds benefit services at Northern Light Cancer Care.

Plus, a portion will go towards purchasing a new linear accelerator to help keep cancer care local to Mainers.

TV-5 spoke with a cancer survivor to learn how this challenge continues to support local Mainers.

“It’s an amazing event to be a part of and to help support people right here in our region,” Jill Smith, a cancer survivor said. “That are either battling cancer now, or survivors, or maybe even have lost a loved one.”

The Champion the Cure Challenge will provide another option to paddle on the Brewer Waterfront in September.

