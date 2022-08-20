Belfast Harbor Fest kicks off

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Friday’s beautiful weather was a fitting backdrop for the kickoff to the Belfast Harbor Fest.

It’s a weekend-long celebration of the city’s shipbuilding history and local business.

Friday’s “Evening by the Bay” auction featured dozens of items, including artwork, gift certificates, and even a dinghy boat.

Proceeds benefit the Waldo Tech Student Fund, which provides equipment needed for employment in various fields, including culinary, welding, electrical, automotive, graphic design and other careers.

”If you’re entering the workforce or continuing your education, and you need steel toe boots, or a stethoscope, or scrubs, or going into electrician or plumbing, and you need a special tool, this fund will help provide that for you,” said Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Dorothy Havey.

“It’s a great opportunity to see all the boats in the harbor,” said Belfast Rotary Club director Sue Beemer. “Walk along the harbor walk, eat downtown, listen to music in Steamboat Landing. It’s just a beautiful time.”

Harbor Fest runs through Sunday with other events including a 5K, touch-a-truck, live music, regatta, boatbuilding challenge and lobster gala.

The full schedule is online at belfastharborfest.com.

