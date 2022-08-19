Wayne’s Wiffle for a Wish to return to Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Preparations are underway to turn the Union Street Complex into a temporary set of wiffle ball fields for this Saturday.

This is all part of Wayne’s Wiffle for a Wish tournament that seeks to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Maine.

“We became a nonprofit organization with the design for all the profits to go to Make-A-Wish Maine so all the money we raise stays local. It stays within Maine kids, Maine families, to help them out through Make A Wish,” said founder Wayne Harvey.

Thirty-five teams from all over the East Coast will be competing as games begin at 9 a.m. with the championship that night under the lights.

“I think this is one of the events, especially even post COVID that people want to get out and do things they want to be out and active and involved and doing the things they did before everybody gets shut down. And this is one of those ones that they look forward to and they make their schedules around,” Harvey said.

This yearly event is set to bring a ton of excitement along with it.

“Exciting. Sure. Yeah, that’s a word or stressful. Yeah, this is do we have everything? Is everything checked off? Do we have everything ready? Tomorrow is the fun time. This is when everything gets done. Tomorrow’s the fun the success, the enjoyment that’s when it’s really good time,” Harvey went on to say.

