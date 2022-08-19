Victor Grange in Fairfield celebrates 20th anniversary of their Senior Circle

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The Victor Grange in Fairfield is celebrating their 20th anniversary of their Senior Circle.

The circle meets once a month to socialize, share meals, play games, and make new friends.

The grange was originally formed as a society for farmers in the region.

It now serves many purposes including providing a social space for their seniors.

Barbara Bailey is director of programs for the group.

She says COVID was hard for them because they could not socialize for a while.

After about a year, she says the group started meeting again, and now, they can’t wait for each meeting.

“Just an avenue for them to get out of their house. They live alone, a lot of them. They want to talk to people, and we don’t have that opportunity all the time. So, we use provided the space, and we call it, we give you the venue, you do what you want. We just make sure it’s opened, heated, and shoveled out and all of that good stuff,” said Bailey.

Their building’s floor was recently replaced after more than 100 years.

They say they look forward to another 20 years for the circle.

