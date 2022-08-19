Sunshine returns to the region after days of clouds and rain.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Today, high pressure builds into the region with mostly cloudy skies in the morning in the north and partly sunny south. We will have a mix of sun and clouds headed into the evening hours. Isolated showers in the morning, especially in the north and eastern areas of Maine. High temperatures get into the lower 70′s to lower 80′s winds will be out of the WNW at around 5-10 mph. Overnight lows drop into the upper 50′s.

Saturday will feature more sunshine and warmth with mostly sunny skies and winds out of the SE at around 5- 10mph. High temperatures reach the upper 70′s lower 80′s, overnight lows drop into the lower 60′s. Sunday will be mostly sunny; winds will be out of the south at around 5-10 mph. High temperatures reach the upper 70′s and upper 80′s, overnight lows drop into the lower 60′s. Monday, mostly cloudy with scattered showers in western and southern Maine, highs reach the mid 70′s to lower 80′s (75-82), night lows drop to the upper 50′s lower 60′s (58-63). Tuesday, mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. High temperatures reach the lower 70′s to upper 70′s, overnight lows drop to the lower 60′s. Wednesday, isolated showers in the morning, high temperatures reach the mid 70′s to lower 80′s. Overnight lows drop to the lower 60′s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy in the AM with isolated showers, becoming partly cloudy through the afternoon and evening. High temperatures reach 71-80, winds will be out of the ENE at around 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies, overnight lows drop to 55-60.

SATURDAY: mostly sunny skies with winds out of the SE at around 5-10 mph. High temperatures reach 76-89 overnight lows drop to 58-64.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies, high temperatures reach between 77-86. Overnight lows drop to 60-65.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain showers, mainly western and southern areas. High temperatures reach 75-82, overnight lows drop to 58-63.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain showers. High temperatures reach the lower to upper 70′s, overnight lows drop to the lower 60′s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy AM, isolated showers in the morning, high temperatures reach the mid 70′s to lower 80′s. Overnight lows drop to the lower 60′s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.