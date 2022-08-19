Students learn about animal care and operations at Jackson Lab

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Friday marks the last day for 8 high school students from around Eastern Maine who’ve been part of a paid, nine-week Animal Care and Operations Apprenticeship program at the Jackson Lab’s Bar Harbor Campus.

Students from MDI, Ellsworth, Bucksport and Brewer High Schools, as well as Hancock County Technical Center, learned technical and teamwork skills while exploring local career possibilities and learning about the research being done at JAX to improve human health.

“Our hope for them really is that they have gained work skills. They have obviously learned some techniques that are specific to our field, but we’re creating a quality work force for our community,” Scientific Advisor, Jackson Lab Kelly Brackett said.

“It was one of the best experiences that I’ve had, and I would totally do it again. It’s been so fun working with everyone. It really gave me a good idea of what the Jackson Laboratory is about,” Brewer High School student Haily Foster said.

“I would definitely say that I’m a lot different from nine weeks ago. I learned a lot just interacting with people here,” Brewer High School student Lily Enman said.

Jackson Lab will be accepting applications for next summers apprenticeship in January.

to apply, visit jax.org/apprenticeship.

