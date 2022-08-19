State presents new evidence, rests case in Nightingale double murder trial

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - The state has rested its case against a Presque Isle man after the fourth day of his double murder trial.

Bobby Nightingale is accused of shooting and killing two men in Castle Hill three years ago.

Thursday, Maine State Police detectives presented evidence of Nightingale’s cell phone signal that placed him in the location at the time of the murders.

A State Police senior firearm analyst then testified that the bullets and casings found at the scene match the gun found on Nightingale.

Nightingale’s lawyer asked a witness if it was possible that, because Nightingale’s fingerprints were not found at the scene, that proves he wasn’t there.

Assistant Attorney General Megan Elam rebutted, “Is it possible there really is a Loch Ness Monster?”

The defense will begin its case Friday, which is likely to extend into next week.

