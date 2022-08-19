One dead after crash in Vinalhaven

VINALHAVEN, Maine (WABI) - An 18-year-old Vinalhaven man is dead after a single vehicle crash Thursday night.

According to Village Soup, Knox County Sheriff’s Office says that Connor Larazo died after he crashed his pickup truck on North Haven Road around 9:30pm.

The truck went off the road and struck some trees.

Authorities suspect that speed and alcohol may have been a factor but can’t determine that until a toxicology report is done.

