Names of 2 people killed in Dixmont crash released

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DIXMONT, Maine (WABI) - We now know the names of the two people killed in a head-on crash in Dixmont Wednesday.

It happened on Western Avenue.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Andrew Clark of Belfast was driving at a high rate of speed and making unsafe passes.

They say during one of those passes, Clark’s vehicle hit a car driven by 74-year-old Doreen Spinney of Dixmont.

Both Spinney and Clark died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

