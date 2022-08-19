Names of 2 people killed in Dixmont crash released
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DIXMONT, Maine (WABI) - We now know the names of the two people killed in a head-on crash in Dixmont Wednesday.
It happened on Western Avenue.
The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Andrew Clark of Belfast was driving at a high rate of speed and making unsafe passes.
They say during one of those passes, Clark’s vehicle hit a car driven by 74-year-old Doreen Spinney of Dixmont.
Both Spinney and Clark died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
