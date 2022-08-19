Molly Engstrom introduced as Maine women’s hockey coach

She arrives in Orono from St. Cloud State
By Ben Barr
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine introduced Molly Engstrom as the university’s new women’s hockey coach in Zoom news conference as she prepares to move to the Pine Tree State from Wisconsin.

She arrives in Orono from St. Cloud State
She arrives in Orono from St. Cloud State(WABI)

Her most recent assistant coaching stop was at St. Cloud State in Minnesota, where she was the architect of the team’s defense since 2018.

She described what her team will look like on the ice.

“It’s one thing to be able to move fast without the puck, but to be able to move quickly with the puck [is key]. Systems come, go, and change, but I’d like us to be a hard-checking team, control the walls, and just be able to buckle down,” said Engstrom.

Engstrom has competed for Team USA at the IIHF World Women’s Hockey Championship six times, ending up with four gold medals and two silvers.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Monkeypox virus
Doctor explains Monkeypox transmission and symptoms
Police are also looking for information regarding a vehicle taken from the home Monday afternoon
UPDATE: 14-year-old Mt. Vernon homicide victim identified

Latest News

The Rams will be in action for the first time with a home meet on Fri. Sept. 2
Bangor cross country returns for new season
The school offers classes for 8-year-olds all the way up to one of their 72-year-old students
Down East School of Fencing brings sport to the area
Guilford embraces nation's fastest-growing sport: Pickleball
Guilford embraces America’s fastest-growing sport: Pickleball
The signing took place after Maine’s Thursday scrimmage, continuing Team Impact’s goal of...
Maine football signs Mayson Dawicki as part of Team Impact initiative