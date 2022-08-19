Molly Engstrom introduced as Maine women’s hockey coach

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine introduced Molly Engstrom as the university’s new women’s hockey coach in Zoom news conference as she prepares to move to the Pine Tree State from Wisconsin.

She arrives in Orono from St. Cloud State (WABI)

Her most recent assistant coaching stop was at St. Cloud State in Minnesota, where she was the architect of the team’s defense since 2018.

She described what her team will look like on the ice.

“It’s one thing to be able to move fast without the puck, but to be able to move quickly with the puck [is key]. Systems come, go, and change, but I’d like us to be a hard-checking team, control the walls, and just be able to buckle down,” said Engstrom.

Engstrom has competed for Team USA at the IIHF World Women’s Hockey Championship six times, ending up with four gold medals and two silvers.

