MDI Hospital holds ground breaking for new building

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - MDI Hospital held a private ground breaking ceremony Thursday afternoon for a new building that will serve as student housing and seminar space.

According to the hospital, The Kogod Center for Medical Education will be at the forefront of green technology and architecture for the MDI Hospital campus.

The hospital says the Kogod Center is a cornerstone for an expansion of integrated services for the greater MDI community.

It will be a space for innovating new programming for medical education.

“It offers medical residents and students an opportunity to experience rural medicine,” President & CEO at MDI Hospital Chrissi Maguire said. “Oftentimes they’re rotating in major hubs and don’t understand what it’s like to care for communities, so this experience is an immersion into rural medicine, and eighty percent of medicine is delivered in rural communities.”

Construction on the Kogod Center is expected to start in September and finish up in the fall of 2023.

