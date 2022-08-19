Maine Wild Blueberry Festival returns to Machias this weekend

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Maine Wild Blueberry Festival has returned to Machias this weekend.

“We’ve really missed it for the past two years, so it’s just so wonderful to see the activity in Machias,” said Ellen Farnsworth, Maine Wild Blueberry Festival director.

The Wild Maine Blueberry Festival was started 45 years ago by the Center Street Congregational Church as a small celebration of the harvest of the Maine wild blueberry crop.

Now, thousands of people make the trip to Machias to take part.

“It is a huge economic boost to the arm for the Greater Machias area. It really is, you know, restaurants are full, the motels are full, the campgrounds are full. So, it’s a busy time,” said Farnsworth.

Hundreds of vendors are here from all over Maine and New England selling arts, crafts, and even granola bars made from crickets…and of course, blueberries.

“Our almond-blueberry flavor is made with wild Maine blueberries. Crickets go with almost anything because they have a very, very neutral flavor. They, if anything, have just a little bit of a nuttiness which goes well with basically any granola bar,” said James Skarzynski, Crawl Bars co-founder.

Friday morning is mostly for the vendors, but there are plenty of blueberry themed events planned throughout the weekend, where Machias - a little town of 2,000 people - expects to see upwards of 15,000 before the end of Sunday night.

“There is a wild blueberry ball which is for all ages. It’s at Bad Little Falls Park. We have a pie eating contest. Who doesn’t love to see a kid bury his face into a blueberry pie?” said Farnswoth.

And while the Maine Wild Blueberry Festival is a chance to celebrate all things blueberries, it’s also an opportunity to celebrate what makes Machias the right place for the festival to begin with.

“It’s very chill. Yeah, it’s pretty relaxed. They’ve got the space, everybody’s very, very friendly and yeah, it’s nice,” said Jason Zelinski, South Portland.

“That sense of community, coming together to put on this event is what it’s about, and it just feels good and people have fun,” said Farnsworth.

