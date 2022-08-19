Ideas welcome for Skowhegan riverfront redesign

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - The town of Skowhegan and the non profit Main Street Skowhegan are inviting the community to share their ideas for redesigning the Riverfront between 39 and 225 Water Street.

The goal is to make the area enjoyable for pedestrians and bikers, river viewing and river access.

The project has secured $2 million in funding by Main Street Skowhegan to be used for the development of the area.

A team of designers will be at the meetings which will be held Monday, Aug. 22 through Wednesday, Aug 24.

The designers will be perform on-site designs based on the ideas and feedback from the community.

“The idea is to really make it transparent and bring in people to learn more what the public really wants, because there’s been a couple of efforts in Skowhegan over the past couple of years that have not gone through public vote because not everyone had their opportunity to have their voices heard. And so, this was our effort to make sure that people could have their voices heard. Now is their chance to get out and tell us what they think. And hopefully we’ll have a successful effort and getting this Riverfront Development going,” said Kristina Cannon, Main Street Skowhegan executive director.

Construction for the project could start as soon as summer of next year.

For more information and times for the meetings, visit buildskowhegan.com.

