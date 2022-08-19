Ideas welcome for Skowhegan riverfront redesign

Skowhegan
Skowhegan(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - The town of Skowhegan and the non profit Main Street Skowhegan are inviting the community to share their ideas for redesigning the Riverfront between 39 and 225 Water Street.

The goal is to make the area enjoyable for pedestrians and bikers, river viewing and river access.

The project has secured $2 million in funding by Main Street Skowhegan to be used for the development of the area.

A team of designers will be at the meetings which will be held Monday, Aug. 22 through Wednesday, Aug 24.

The designers will be perform on-site designs based on the ideas and feedback from the community.

“The idea is to really make it transparent and bring in people to learn more what the public really wants, because there’s been a couple of efforts in Skowhegan over the past couple of years that have not gone through public vote because not everyone had their opportunity to have their voices heard. And so, this was our effort to make sure that people could have their voices heard. Now is their chance to get out and tell us what they think. And hopefully we’ll have a successful effort and getting this Riverfront Development going,” said Kristina Cannon, Main Street Skowhegan executive director.

Construction for the project could start as soon as summer of next year.

For more information and times for the meetings, visit buildskowhegan.com.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Monkeypox virus
Doctor explains Monkeypox transmission and symptoms
Police are also looking for information regarding a vehicle taken from the home Monday afternoon
UPDATE: 14-year-old Mt. Vernon homicide victim identified

Latest News

Victor Grange
Victor Grange in Fairfield celebrates 20th anniversary of their Senior Circle
Maine Wild Blueberry Festival
Maine Wild Blueberry Festival returns to Machias this weekend
Union Street Complex
Wayne’s Wiffle for a Wish to return to Bangor
Staffing shortages force shift to Dakin Pool.
Dakin takin’ over as Bangor closes Pancoe pool