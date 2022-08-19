Heating Up This Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure continues to build in from the south. Clouds remain over parts of central and northern Maine but as the high passes to our south, clouds will clear and remain clear for the rest of the night. Overnight lows will range from the mid 50s to the low 60s with a light and variable wind.

Another nice summer weekend is on the way as high pressure remains in control. Saturday will have mostly sunny skies and will be the warmest day of the weekend. Widespread 80s are expected will some interior locations that will hit the upper 80s and even a few low 90s.

Warming up Saturday with widespread 80s for highs and even a few low 90s. The humidity will return slightly as dew points reach the low 60s. (WABI)

By Sunday, a few more clouds will be present, especially during the afternoon ahead of an area of low pressure moving out of the Great Lakes. Still an enjoyable day is expected with highs in the 70s and 80s. There will be the chance for scattered showers & isolated storms Sunday afternoon across parts of northern Maine. The humidity will return slightly this weekend as dew points will climb into the upper 50s and low 60s.

More clouds possible by Sunday afternoon will keep highs slightly cooler in the 70s to mid 80s. Scattered showers possible over northern areas during the afternoon. (WABI)

Watching an area of low pressure moving out of the Great Lakes early next week. This low will bring more clouds on Monday with highs in the 70s and low 80s. There will be scattered showers moving into western & southern locations by the afternoon. A better chance for more widespread showers will arrive by Tuesday and will stick around into Wednesday morning. This low will not be as strong as the one that just moved through the region and as a result, rainfall totals will not be as high.

Once the low moves out, high pressure will slide back in bringing us highs into the 70s and 80s and mostly sunny skies by the second half of next week.

TONIGHT: Skies clearing. Mostly clear with lows in the mid 50s to low 60s. Areas of patchy fog with a light & variable wind.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 80s and a few spots close to 90°. SW wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Scattered afternoon showers possible for northern communities.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds with highs in the 70s and 80s. Scattered afternoon showers likely.

TUESDAY: Overcast skies with showers likely. Highs in the 70s and low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Showers possible during the morning. Drying up with brighter skies for the afternoon. Highs in the 70s and low 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

