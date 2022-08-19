Guilford embraces America’s fastest-growing sport: Pickleball

GUILFORD, Maine (WABI) - The fastest-growing sport in America has reached Piscataquis County.

A little rain didn’t stop Community Fitness in Guilford from unveiling its new pickleball court Thursday.

The game is similar to tennis and uses paddles and a plastic ball with holes to spin your shot.

There’s also an endless practice machine known as the “lobster” that can be rented for $10 an hour.

Not only is it a great way to stay in shape, organizers are hoping that the state-of-the-art court will serve as a draw for locals and visitors alike.

”Between Greenville, Sebec, there’s Piper Pond close by, we have people coming to Community Fitness from as far as Schoodic Lake, Milo and Dexter,” said Community Fitness executive director Britney Gallagher. “We’re hoping that people that are here on vacation will also come and play pickleball with us.”

“We get tourists calling all the time saying, ‘What is there to do while we’re vacationing, where can we go to get some exercise?’” said Piscataquis Chamber of Commerce executive director Denise Burzelli. “The fact that they have this open to non-members - you can pay $5 for an all-day pass and play to your heart’s content.”

After trying it out myself, I can attest it’s a fun, beginner-friendly sport, but it helps to have good teammates like I did with Jim.

