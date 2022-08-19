Father and son become racing rivals

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Roy and Trevor Hathorn are new father-son racing rivals at Speedway 95 in Hermon.

Trevor’s first-ever race on Saturday saw him finish in 7th, while Roy showed him how it’s done, winning the checkered flag.

The Brownville natives are getting a taste of the New England Mini Stock Tour for the first time this season.

“It was probably one of the best experiences I’ve ever done. It’s good memories and a lot of fun,” said Roy Hathorn.

“It was actually really cool. I’ve been waiting to do this my whole life. It was something. I got a little angry when he passed me a couple times during practice, but it was nice. I liked it,” said Trevor Hathorn.

Trevor’s addition to the race team has seen him learn to car prep steps like renting out practice, welding, and other racing jobs.

