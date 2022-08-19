Father and son become racing rivals

The Brownville natives are getting a taste of the New England Mini Stock Tour for the first time this season
By Ben Barr
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Roy and Trevor Hathorn are new father-son racing rivals at Speedway 95 in Hermon.

The Brownville natives are getting a taste of the New England Mini Stock Tour for the first time this season(WABI/Mindy Downing)

Trevor’s first-ever race on Saturday saw him finish in 7th, while Roy showed him how it’s done, winning the checkered flag.

“It was probably one of the best experiences I’ve ever done. It’s good memories and a lot of fun,” said Roy Hathorn.

“It was actually really cool. I’ve been waiting to do this my whole life. It was something. I got a little angry when he passed me a couple times during practice, but it was nice. I liked it,” said Trevor Hathorn.

Trevor’s addition to the race team has seen him learn to car prep steps like renting out practice, welding, and other racing jobs.

