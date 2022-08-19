Down East School of Fencing brings sport to the area

The school offers classes for 8-year-olds all the way up to one of their 72-year-old students
By Ben Barr
VERONA ISLAND, Maine (WABI) - Down East School of Fencing on Verona Island has been teaching the fundamentals of the sport from the ground up since 1996.

The school offers classes for 8-year-olds all the way up to one of their 72-year-old students.

“We have to go back to the very fundamentals of how to stand, keep your balance, and where your arm positions are going to be before we even let you hold a weapon. It’s timing, how you deceive them, and how you take their blade out of the way of what you want to do,” said Tom Bowcock, assistant coach/instructor.

The school hosts classes five to six times per week. You can view the full schedule on the Down East School of Fencing Facebook page.

The school is gearing up for a Sept. 10 competition at Bucksport’s G.H. Jewett School.

