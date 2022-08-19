Deadly force justified in officer-involved shooting in Augusta, AG says

The shooting happened at the home of Robert Farrington in November 2019.
Gavel
Gavel(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Attorney General says the use of deadly force was justified after an officer-involved shooting in Augusta almost three years ago.

The shooting happened at the home of Robert Farrington on South Belfast Avenue in November 2019.

Authorities say Farrington was wanted on several charges.

Officials say Farrington had a gun when Officer Sabastian Guptill found him, and when Farrington raised the gun toward the officer, Guptill fired in self defense.

Farrington was treated for a gunshot wound to the hip.

Guptill was not hurt.

